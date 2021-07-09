Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 018- Analytic chart

Day 018- Analytic chart mobiledesign dailyui ui ux userinterface uidesign
Day 18 of the #dailyui challenge is to create an Analytics charts. I created an a mobile app interface that shows the spending charts of the user over a period of time.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
