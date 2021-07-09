Catalant Technologies

Catalant Pride Logo

Catalant Technologies
Catalant Technologies
  • Save
Catalant Pride Logo
Download color palette

The Diversity and Inclusion committee at Catalant organized a company wide pride-themed logo design competition. This amazing logo won the competition among several other great entries. Even more amazingly, this entry was not by the design team! Catalant has a ton of creative souls across the organization who came together and celebrated the month of PRIDE!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Catalant Technologies
Catalant Technologies
Reimagining how work gets done

More by Catalant Technologies

View profile
    • Like