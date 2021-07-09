Samira Bahrampour

An event holder community website

An event holder community website
Website home page of an institute which holds events and causes people get in familiar with each other and be in touche. The symbols shows that everybody with any kind of disabilities can be friends. Completion is not something you see.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
