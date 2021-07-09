Xana Ramos

Superhuman vision #2

Xana Ramos
Xana Ramos
  • Save
Superhuman vision #2 illustrator vector adobe design illustration animation
Download color palette

Another shot from the Superhuman vision animation video I did for Mobius Labs.
You can check the full project here:
https://www.xanaramos.com/work/superhuman

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Xana Ramos
Xana Ramos

More by Xana Ramos

View profile
    • Like