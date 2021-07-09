Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#Daily01 : Designer un écran d’inscription à un jeu de piste.

#Daily01 : Designer un écran d’inscription à un jeu de piste. dailycacatoes branding smartphone ios ui illustration design dayliui
Pour Juillet Cacatoès Design Studio & Theory lance son Cahier de Vacance UI c'est alors 30 jours pour 30 design à réaliser (+ 1 bonus). Une façon de progresser.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
