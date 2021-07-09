🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
If you want to reduce the amount of waste you generate but aren’t sure where to begin, Rethink the Bins shows you how. It is a book about the modern problem with recycling and possible solutions. My role was to visualize these data for the book. I also made sure that they work well on Black & White e-ink displays like Amazon Kindle as it is also going to be an ebook. The book is available at Amazon.