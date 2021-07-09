Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Avant Brand Mark and Logo Design

Avant Brand Mark and Logo Design
Company name: Avant

Want to know about the Avant?
Avant means before. Look at the icon and feel what sense make.

Industry: Technology, ICT
Logo Style: Modern Logo, Minimal Logo, Trending Logo, and Conceptual/ Meaningful Logo.
Brand Color: Blue is a color often found in nature such as the pale blue of a daytime sky or the rich dark blue of a deep pool of water. It is for this reason perhaps that people often describe the color blue as calm and serene. Yet as a cool color, blue can sometimes seem icy, distant, or even cold.

For business inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com

Let's build your brand together
