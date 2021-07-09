Avant Brand Mark and Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Company name: Avant
Want to know about the Avant?
Avant means before. Look at the icon and feel what sense make.
Industry: Technology, ICT
Logo Style: Modern Logo, Minimal Logo, Trending Logo, and Conceptual/ Meaningful Logo.
Brand Color: Blue is a color often found in nature such as the pale blue of a daytime sky or the rich dark blue of a deep pool of water. It is for this reason perhaps that people often describe the color blue as calm and serene. Yet as a cool color, blue can sometimes seem icy, distant, or even cold.
==============================
For business inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.