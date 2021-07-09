Avant Brand Mark and Logo Design

Company name: Avant

Want to know about the Avant?

Avant means before. Look at the icon and feel what sense make.

Industry: Technology, ICT

Logo Style: Modern Logo, Minimal Logo, Trending Logo, and Conceptual/ Meaningful Logo.

Brand Color: Blue is a color often found in nature such as the pale blue of a daytime sky or the rich dark blue of a deep pool of water. It is for this reason perhaps that people often describe the color blue as calm and serene. Yet as a cool color, blue can sometimes seem icy, distant, or even cold.

==============================

For business inquiries and collaborations:

sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com