Your New Break Room - Brand Design

Feeling angry? Want to destress? Maybe break something but you don't know what and/or want to clean it up.

YNBR strive to facilitate a safe environment for people to come and vent their anger and frustrations, as well as have fun.

No, It’s not traditional therapy by any means, but it serves as an outlet for your daily frustrations.

Rage rooms are supposed to be fun and provide a rush of adrenaline.

