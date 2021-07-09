Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Sidebottom

Your New Break Room - Brand Design

Daniel Sidebottom
Daniel Sidebottom
Your New Break Room - Brand Design break room rage room wordmark logo type type design typography illustration graphic designer graphic design design icon design icon brand design branding
Feeling angry? Want to destress? Maybe break something but you don't know what and/or want to clean it up.

YNBR strive to facilitate a safe environment for people to come and vent their anger and frustrations, as well as have fun.

No, It’s not traditional therapy by any means, but it serves as an outlet for your daily frustrations.

Rage rooms are supposed to be fun and provide a rush of adrenaline.

Check out Your New Break Room: https://yournewbreakroom.com

Daniel Sidebottom
Daniel Sidebottom

