Faith Leaders doodle

Faith Leaders doodle diversity jewish muslim christian hindu cross star swastika priest people cute funny doodle religion pattern design vector 2d icon illustration

Download color palette

People-watch at airports is great for inspiration. I drew ~100 different "religion themed" people on one of my trips while waiting for the plane. Here some of them.
Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

