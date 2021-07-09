Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samanta Ceja

Daily ui - coffee checkout

Samanta Ceja
Samanta Ceja
  • Save
Daily ui - coffee checkout dailyui daily app ui typography illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Created this as part of my #dailyui #002 challenge.
Excited to complete all these challenges and creativity they will help me explore.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Samanta Ceja
Samanta Ceja

More by Samanta Ceja

View profile
    • Like