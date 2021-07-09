Mobile Banking Concept - CashApp Clone

Hello everyone!

This is my first attempt of designing a mobile app so your feedback is very much welcome!

In this concept I have created two screens - one which is the loading screen and another where you can send money to your friends. I love the minimalist aesthetic so I really wanted to incorporate that into this design.

The screen on the right allows you to pick a contact to send money to, enter your credit or debit card details, choose to save the card as the default payment method and finally send the money. Once the payment has been successfully sent, a modal pops up from the bottom letting you know who you sent money to, how much you sent and what card will be charged the transfer amount.

This was a very fun project to make but I'm still very new to the world of design so any feedback is appreciated. Have a great rest of your day!

- Michael