Majesticons Pro - Food & Drinks

Majesticons Pro - Food & Drinks design vector icons ui iconset icon
Majesticons Pro is a icon pack of 3200+ customizable line vector icons. Made with Figma, and based on 24 px grid system, 2px stroke width and balanced white spaces.

👉 https://gumroad.com/l/majesticons

The set is designed to save you valuable time - no matter if it's website, mobile app, or print design.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
