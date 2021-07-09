Majesticons Pro - Food & Drinks

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Majesticons Pro is a icon pack of 3200+ customizable line vector icons. Made with Figma, and based on 24 px grid system, 2px stroke width and balanced white spaces.
👉 https://gumroad.com/l/majesticons
The set is designed to save you valuable time - no matter if it's website, mobile app, or print design.