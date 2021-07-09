Daily UI 008: 404 Error Page Version 2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
#DailyUI Challenge Day 8 (Version 2)
The second version of my 404 error page for Netflix, referencing one of the most popular Korean dramas on Netflix during 2020 ("Crash Landing On You"). I decided to minimize the amount of words used, simplifying the page to help re-direct the user back to the home page.
