Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media

Merit Homepage

Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media
Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Merit Homepage cross cpr first aid emergency ux ui website web design
Download color palette

New website online for meritemergency.com.

This project represented a massive overhaul from an "online brochure" style website that felt 20 years old to a modern, SEO optimized, lead-gen-focused platform designed to capture new business.

Along with a new brand identity, we executed a complete ground-up redesign and rebuild: New strategy, new brand story, new copywriting, new content, new opt-in bonus, plus more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
UpStart Media
UpStart Media
Design that grows your bottom line.
Hire Us

More by UpStart Media

View profile
    • Like