Merit Homepage

New website online for meritemergency.com.
This project represented a massive overhaul from an "online brochure" style website that felt 20 years old to a modern, SEO optimized, lead-gen-focused platform designed to capture new business.
Along with a new brand identity, we executed a complete ground-up redesign and rebuild: New strategy, new brand story, new copywriting, new content, new opt-in bonus, plus more.
