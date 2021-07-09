Ladrillos & Concretos es una propuesta de diseño propia que puede ser adaptable a una empresa de la industria de la construcción. Se utilizaron colores característicos de la ciudad capital de Colombia en las construcciones el naranja y gris que podría dar continuidad a la identidad de la ciudad.

Ladrillos & Concretos is a proposal of its own design that can be adaptable to a company in the construction industry. Orange and gray characteristic colors of the capital city of Colombia were used in the constructions that could give continuity to the identity of the city.