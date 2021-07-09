Font Resources

Cleavers Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Cleavers Font fonts font kids modern logo bold cleavers cover stationery text book opentype display brand fun hand drawn handwritten
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Cleavers is a hand-drawn font with unique style giving your work a distinctive impression.

This is not quite a standard font, although it initially looks too different, all the letters seem to be unprepossessing, but in fact it is this feature that gives the font an even overall picture. All this will give your work more personality and making it exclusive and powerful.

For this same reason it can be used in a vast variety of projects, such as logos & branding, stationery, book covers, magazine design, clothing prints & tags, packaging, etc.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like