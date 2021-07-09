Cleavers Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Cleavers is a hand-drawn font with unique style giving your work a distinctive impression.
This is not quite a standard font, although it initially looks too different, all the letters seem to be unprepossessing, but in fact it is this feature that gives the font an even overall picture. All this will give your work more personality and making it exclusive and powerful.
For this same reason it can be used in a vast variety of projects, such as logos & branding, stationery, book covers, magazine design, clothing prints & tags, packaging, etc.