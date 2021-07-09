Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Miguel Alén de Luna

Daily UI #003 · Landing page / L*

Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna
Daily UI #003 · Landing page
Landing page concept for an artist book catalogue suscription. I used the image of a book produced in my studio for an Art exhibition a while ago. you can see the book here:
http://josedelafuente.gallery/raul-hevia-thirty-hotel-rooms/

Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Miguel Alén de Luna
Miguel Alén de Luna

