TypeFactory Co

Renji – Japanese Font Style

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co
  • Save
Renji – Japanese Font Style title
Download color palette

Renji is an simple Japanese inspired display font. It has a great readability and will add a striking touch to any design!
It will look awesome on any T-shirt, print, or restaurant brand!

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/renji-japanese-font-style/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/renji/ref/501262/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co

More by TypeFactory Co

View profile
    • Like