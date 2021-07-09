Yoga landing page design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Dribbles!
Here's my recent exploration of Yoga, Yoga Studio, Yoga Meditation, Yoga Shop and Yoga Coaching concept. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!
About the YOGIS: YOGIS is a Yoga and Spiritual Wellness landing page. Create landing page for Yoga trainer, Meditation centers, Asana Instructor, Physical & Mental wellness center, Weight loss centers, Fitness centers, Indian culture & Heritage development centers.
YOGIS a true paradise for anyone who wants to design a website dedicated to yoga, fitness & lifestyle.
Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching!
Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects shimul2020@gmail.com
🌎 Follow me on: Behance||Dribbble||
Thank you
Shimul