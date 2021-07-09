Shimul Ahmed

Yoga landing page design

Yoga landing page design yoga school yoga store yoga web template fitness website figma template yoga website ui ux design
Here's my recent exploration of Yoga, Yoga Studio, Yoga Meditation, Yoga Shop and Yoga Coaching concept. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!

About the YOGIS: YOGIS is a Yoga and Spiritual Wellness landing page. Create landing page for Yoga trainer, Meditation centers, Asana Instructor, Physical & Mental wellness center, Weight loss centers, Fitness centers, Indian culture & Heritage development centers.

YOGIS a true paradise for anyone who wants to design a website dedicated to yoga, fitness & lifestyle.

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching!

