Akanksha Gahalot

Smart Home

Akanksha Gahalot
Akanksha Gahalot
  • Save
Smart Home
Download color palette

This is a frontend project I developed for my Dissertation "A secure authentication scheme for IoT using steganography". It was made using node js, ejs, css and mongodb.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Akanksha Gahalot
Akanksha Gahalot

More by Akanksha Gahalot

View profile
    • Like