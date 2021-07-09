Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Camel Vodka Beverage - Bus Stop Advertisement

design illustration stratchboard brand adobe illustrator identity mockup photoshop illustrator adobe logo design advertisement advertising logo branding graphic design
I stumbled across an old scratchboard of a camel in my files, and figured I should give it a use! Introducing Happy Camel, a fictional alcoholic beverage company specializing in desert & tropical themed flavours.

