Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 068 :: Flight Search

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 068 :: Flight Search dailyui068 prototype figma vacation airport airplane destination desktop search flights travel website app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This website design gives users the ability to search for flights to their desired destination. From the home screen, users simply choose their departure (from) and destination (to) locations. Afterwards, users then select the "find flights" button and they are met with every flight between the selected locations. The design is minimal and labels are concise so users can easily move through the flow and find the perfect flight. 

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like