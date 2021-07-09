Syakal Alfian

Welcome back to Earth !!!

Welcome back to Earth !!! design children book illustration digitalart character vector madeinaffinity illustration affinitydesigner
One of my Commercial Work, I just got home. My mind was on another planet. and I realized, it was morning and I had to go to work... Hurry up.

