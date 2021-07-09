Car Insurance app - UX/UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
🎨 Some of the awesome onboarding animations, screens, and branding of Insurtech's early-stage startup app! Our design UI/UX team fully designed the app, from concept to functional MVP.
🚗 The app lets consumers pay rates based on how much they drive. Drivers that road fewer miles have less chance of getting into an accident, so pay-per-mile is a more suitable insurance policy.
❤️ Hope you liked it!
If you have an idea in mind, don’t hesitate to contact us at hi@xmartlabs.com