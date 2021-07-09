Elodie Crepel

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page mobile prototyping webdesign web ux ui
DailyUI 003: "Design a landing page".
I wanted to redesign with my own style the landing page of an amazing mobile game : Unmaze. Freely inspired by Greek mythology and the myth of the Minotaur, Unmaze offers the player the role of Ariadne in her quest to save Asterion and Theseus and guide them out of the maze.

Hope you enjoy it :)
See you for DailyUI 004!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
