DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI 003: "Design a landing page".
I wanted to redesign with my own style the landing page of an amazing mobile game : Unmaze. Freely inspired by Greek mythology and the myth of the Minotaur, Unmaze offers the player the role of Ariadne in her quest to save Asterion and Theseus and guide them out of the maze.
Hope you enjoy it :)
See you for DailyUI 004!