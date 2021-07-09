Infinite Circle of Life

Micah Carroll
Looking to spend more time learning Blender and just putting together abstract shapes.

Will move forward with including this into a UI mockup (maybe a splash screen or something) -- who knows :)

sharing our progress on the playground 😳✌️
