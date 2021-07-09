Joseph Kalu

Bank Me - A fintech app concept

Bank Me - A fintech app concept
App concept is a digital banking solution for the unbanked and uneducated. It is a really simple and straight-forward process to accommodate them and encourage savings and investment.

Use the design for personal project by copying from the figma community.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/995335501868098835/BankMe---A-fintech-App-for-the-Un-banked

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
