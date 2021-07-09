Manjurul Islam

Konsult - Business Consulting Website

Manjurul Islam
Manjurul Islam
  • Save
Konsult - Business Consulting Website figma consulting design ux ui clean ui creative design uxdesign uidesign minimal
Download color palette

Hello Creative People🔥
This is the exploration of a business consultant site that I did. What do you think? Is that good? That's what I want to hear from you!😊

Leave your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Manjurul Islam
Manjurul Islam

More by Manjurul Islam

View profile
    • Like