Aroma Spa Color Exploration

I worked on an expanded color palette for Aroma Spa's visual identity. Aroma Spa is a brand new line of scent-infused shower heads. Imagine taking a shower and smelling the sweet fragrance of fresh lemons or mint leaves filling the room, helping clear out your sinuses and providing a relaxing, spa-like experience. Most of the colors were based on the existing fragrances that will be available for purchase when this product goes live in a few weeks.