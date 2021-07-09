Aroma Spa Color Exploration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I worked on an expanded color palette for Aroma Spa's visual identity. Aroma Spa is a brand new line of scent-infused shower heads. Imagine taking a shower and smelling the sweet fragrance of fresh lemons or mint leaves filling the room, helping clear out your sinuses and providing a relaxing, spa-like experience. Most of the colors were based on the existing fragrances that will be available for purchase when this product goes live in a few weeks.