Alex Eiman

Aroma Spa Color Exploration

Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman
  • Save
Aroma Spa Color Exploration wellness spa droplet water drop color palette icon logo brand branding aroma
Download color palette

I worked on an expanded color palette for Aroma Spa's visual identity. Aroma Spa is a brand new line of scent-infused shower heads. Imagine taking a shower and smelling the sweet fragrance of fresh lemons or mint leaves filling the room, helping clear out your sinuses and providing a relaxing, spa-like experience. Most of the colors were based on the existing fragrances that will be available for purchase when this product goes live in a few weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman

More by Alex Eiman

View profile
    • Like