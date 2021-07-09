Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 53: E-commerce for cycles

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
  • Save
Day 53: E-commerce for cycles dashboard landingpage website illustration web 100 days challenge uxdesign ui challenge ui design ux
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,
"100 Days UI Challenge"
This is my design for an E-commerce landing page for cycles.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

More by Sonali Kshirsagar

View profile
    • Like