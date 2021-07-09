Yarki Studio

Marvelous Furlongs

Yarki Studio
Yarki Studio
  • Save
Marvelous Furlongs slot game art 2d character game art illustration design slots character art character design characters 2d art
Download color palette

Anxious to share our recent super stylish project of nontrivial horseracing theme! So tasty retro style will blow you away right into the Great Getsby epoch. The exceptionally brilliant job of artists and sophisticated slot mechanics fully reflects the racing arena atmosphere and its real emotions. This project is a guarantee of your internal perfectionist satisfaction!

Check out the full project on our Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122573799/Marvelous-Furlongs

Yarki Studio
Yarki Studio

More by Yarki Studio

View profile
    • Like