Covid 19 Disease and Healthy Care Mobile Apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
This is my shoot for today about the mobile application of Covid 19 Disease and Healthy Care. This concept is helping people to find safer places and they can have chat features with the doctors. What do you think? Hope you guys like it.
Leave a love to show some supports. All feedbacks are welcome. Have a great day!
-------------------
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.