C logo concepts

Logo concepts for Instagram account @we.are.cyrillic.

Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

Концепты логотипа для инстаграм аккаунта @we.are.cyrillic.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.

