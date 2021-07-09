C logo concepts

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Logo concepts for Instagram account @we.are.cyrillic.
Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.
Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte
My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com
🇷🇺
Концепты логотипа для инстаграм аккаунта @we.are.cyrillic.
Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.