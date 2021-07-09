Colors Show Minimalist Website Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone ! 👋
🔵 Brand new post, back to pure design and animations : I made a website concept for the Colors Studio @colorsxstudios
🎶 The Colors Studio is a Berlin based music platform. It has a very popular show on YouTube featuring the world's best artists
👇 What do you think of this design ? Let me know in the comments section !
Bests, Zo 🖤