Design a credit card checkout page, for a digital market

Day 3/365 design challenge. day 2 of DailyUI 100 days design challenge. I try a different approach this time and actually taking time to learn about figma plugins, downloaded bootstrap plugins, and incorporate it a little in my design for this payment page.

If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!

Prompt: Design a credit card checkout form or page, for a digital marketplace website
Typeface: Inter

Note: will not be doing the challenge on the weekend, because I need to learn more and actually taking a break. Aim for sustainability :)

