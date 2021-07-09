Design a credit card checkout page, for a digital market

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 3/365 design challenge. day 2 of DailyUI 100 days design challenge. I try a different approach this time and actually taking time to learn about figma plugins, downloaded bootstrap plugins, and incorporate it a little in my design for this payment page.
If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!
Prompt: Design a credit card checkout form or page, for a digital marketplace website
Typeface: Inter
Note: will not be doing the challenge on the weekend, because I need to learn more and actually taking a break. Aim for sustainability :)