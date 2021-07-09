Tumchi Naukri - Marathi Job Alert App Onboarding

Presenting onboarding screens of Tumchi Naukri, a Marathi job alert app. It provides all kinds of recruitment information for free; here you will get timely notifications and job alerts that are a perfect match with your educational qualifications, preferred location, experience etc.!

The app is designed to intact job search at one place and gets hundred of available jobs openings of your choice! With the help of its customized features job seeker can easily find a job be it a distant or on-site by selecting your education, job interest, location you want to work at. One can add these filters to view more appropriate opportunities as per the skill set.

Applicants can apply for their favorite Job and also keep track of latest announcements and results. Users will also get notified once there's a new/perfect job opening subject to the desired criterion.

The app is live on play store and is being used by more than 5000 people. Download Tumchi Naukri App Tumchi Naukri on Play Store

Feel free to contact us at creatives@coddoc.in

Our website CodDoc

Follow us on Instagram