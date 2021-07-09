Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maksim Chasovskikh

Daily UI - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh
  • Save
Daily UI - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) design dailyui photoshop figma mobile app app mobile design mobile uiux ux ui application interface
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #012 (E-Commerce Shop)

I am a beginner designer and your feedback and comments are very important for me
Fell free to share your thoughts about my works 😄

Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh

More by Maksim Chasovskikh

View profile
    • Like