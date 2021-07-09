Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Audience Reports clean dark dark mode minimalism ux clean ui ui minimalist minimal subscribers charts reports audience ecommerce shop ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce
I'm working on a range of "coming soon" screens for Lemon Squeezy, highlighting features that won't quite make V1 but are on the horizon.

Get an overview of your entire audience — customers, newsletter subscribers, and later, your social media following.

——————
Reserve your Lemon Squeezy username for early access and a chance to win a Macbook Pro →

2020 gave us lemons. We're making lemonade.

