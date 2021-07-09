Revendeva

KitaQiqa Logo Exploration

KitaQiqa Logo Exploration islamic logo lineart logo minimalist logo animal logo goat logo visual identity identity icon logo branding ui design vector assets
This is a Logo exploration of Kitaqiqa logo which is designed for an institution engaged in aqiqah (a ritual worship in Islam by slaughtering a goat on the seventh day of a child's birth).

Logo . Branding . Illustration . UI
