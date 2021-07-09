Vosidiy Muslimbek

Hotel search app

Hi! This is Hotel search app, I made it to improve my Visual Design skills.
It is re-created version of Hotel app App created by Radovan Tucek. I made small changes on icons, typography, images and so on.

Rebound of
Hotel app
By Radovan Tucek
