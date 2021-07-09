Gene Michelle Andrade

Apartment Listing App

Gene Michelle Andrade
Gene Michelle Andrade
  • Save
Apartment Listing App home page landing page search listings apartment hotel prototyping design wireframing web design ui ux ui design ux design adobe xd
Download color palette

Worked on the UI and UX design of an apartment listing application where users can search and book available apartments for rent.

Gene Michelle Andrade
Gene Michelle Andrade

More by Gene Michelle Andrade

View profile
    • Like