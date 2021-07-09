Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martha Rojas - @Janlucca

Girlstyle

Martha Rojas - @Janlucca
Martha Rojas - @Janlucca
  • Save
Girlstyle
Download color palette

Girlstyle, es una propuesta de una marca propia para ropa y accesorios para chicas y mujeres modernas. La resiliencia, la adaptación a un nuevo estilo de vida pero sin perder la belleza y feminidad que nos caracteriza.

Girlstyle, is a proposal of a own brand for clothes and accessories for modern girls and women. Resilience, adaptation to a new lifestyle but without losing the beauty and femininity that characterizes us.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Martha Rojas - @Janlucca
Martha Rojas - @Janlucca

More by Martha Rojas - @Janlucca

View profile
    • Like