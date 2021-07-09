Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chathu Rashmini

#dailyui #007 - Music Player App

#dailyui #007 - Music Player App design app ux ui
Hellp dribbblers!

It's my seventh design for daily UI challenges. A music player app design.
Tool used: Figma.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
    • Like