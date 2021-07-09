Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 09 - Water

Day 09 - Use water filter jug for filtered water
I used to be a tap water drinker but since I had skin probrem, I wanted it filtered. Instead of mineral water in plastic bottles, I use BRITA.

