Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Garkusha

Nifty - Project Management App (Web SaaS)

Roman Garkusha
Roman Garkusha
Hire Me
  • Save
Nifty - Project Management App (Web SaaS) redesign design ux ui figma support management pm workspace trello task tracker app web saas nifty
Nifty - Project Management App (Web SaaS) redesign design ux ui figma support management pm workspace trello task tracker app web saas nifty
Nifty - Project Management App (Web SaaS) redesign design ux ui figma support management pm workspace trello task tracker app web saas nifty
Download color palette
  1. Dribble HD Shoot - Nifty 1.jpg
  2. Dribble HD Shoot - Nifty 2.jpg
  3. Dribble HD Shoot - Nifty 3.jpg

Hi everyone!

Now, i, and one more designer, support this product and we come up with, design UX and UI for new features. Today, i want to show you one of last updates. This is redesign User Profile side sheet. Here, you can see, what we got, using internal UI components library and some new elements.

If you like this, you can «Hire me» 😎

Roman Garkusha
Roman Garkusha
Mobile Design, Product Design
Hire Me

More by Roman Garkusha

View profile
    • Like