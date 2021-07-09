Nifty - Project Management App (Web SaaS)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
Now, i, and one more designer, support this product and we come up with, design UX and UI for new features. Today, i want to show you one of last updates. This is redesign User Profile side sheet. Here, you can see, what we got, using internal UI components library and some new elements.
If you like this, you can «Hire me» 😎