Sea fish, escuela de buceo nace de mi pasión por el mar, y de ver la diversidad de mi país. Esta propuesta fue realizada en papel como un borrador hace algunos años y vectorizada en 2021.
Sea fish, diving school was born from my passion for the sea, and to see the diversity of my country. This proposal was made on paper as a draft a few years ago and I vectorized it in Illustrator in 2021.