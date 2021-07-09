Revendeva

KitaQiqa Logo

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
KitaQiqa Logo startup qurban aqiqah islamic logo lineart logo animal logo goat logo icon typography logo branding ui design vector assets
Download color palette

The Kitaqiqa logo is designed for an institution engaged in aqiqah (a ritual worship in Islam by slaughtering a goat on the seventh day of a child's birth)

Revendeva
Revendeva
Logo . Branding . Illustration . UI
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like