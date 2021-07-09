tubik

Habit Builder App Landing Page

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Take a glance at a landing page for the mobile application helping users to build new habits. Stylish interface in the dark theme, with solid visual hierarchy and general consistency of landing page design and app design – that's what we aimed at. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of buttons in user interfaces, check the best practices of UI animation for mobile apps, learn how to reach UX design consistency, and review the collection of diverse mobile app designs.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

76b4fd10fea2d9d27b035fc04dae618d
Rebound of
Habit Builder App Design
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like