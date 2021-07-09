Habit Builder App Landing Page

Take a glance at a landing page for the mobile application helping users to build new habits. Stylish interface in the dark theme, with solid visual hierarchy and general consistency of landing page design and app design – that's what we aimed at. Stay tuned to see more!

