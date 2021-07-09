Nastya Dulhiier

Packaging for Mr.Fire

Nastya Dulhiier
Nastya Dulhiier
Hire Me
  • Save
Packaging for Mr.Fire eating tomato salsa wrapping food design logo label illustration vector colorful packaging branding
Packaging for Mr.Fire eating tomato salsa wrapping food design logo label illustration vector colorful packaging branding
Packaging for Mr.Fire eating tomato salsa wrapping food design logo label illustration vector colorful packaging branding
Download color palette
  1. Zip Bag Mocku2p.png
  2. Zip-Bag-Moc4kup.png
  3. Zip-Bag-Mockup5.png

Branding & Packaging Design for Mr.Fire.

Follow us:
📱 Facebook & Instagram .

Visit our website:
🖥 persyk.design

Get in touch for new projects:
✉️ hey@persyk.design

Nastya Dulhiier
Nastya Dulhiier
Emphasize the uniqueness of the products
Hire Me

More by Nastya Dulhiier

View profile
    • Like