Covid Vaccine Booking app

Problem: When Covid vaccines are available in my area, I want to be able to schedule an appointment easily, so I can get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Solution: People can easily access the app by following simple steps and schedule for their vaccination slot. Scheduling / Rescheduling option is available. Since this is new to people, they can contact for help anytime. Once people search by pin number / District they get the venue results with vaccine availability on each day. Along with that I also want people to know an approximate percentage of people who already got vaccinated, this to know that they still didn't. users can check the vaccine availability along with the type of vaccine available. If it is difficult for people to locate by district or pin they can use the functionality of locating by map. This is my solution for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.